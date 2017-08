Total Eclipse of the Heart Sales SOAR!

The 80’s song, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ sales jumped 500% over the weekend. Sunday alone the song was downloaded 4,000 times and last week it was downloaded $12,000. Now you might not a lot but the week before it was downloaded only $2,000 times. If the eclipse didn’t help anyone else, it help Bonnie Tyler! She performed the song today during the eclipse on a cruise ship. Check out part of her interview on CNN.

