Arsenio’s About The Weekend: ‘I Will Never Ever Tell A Lie, We Got It In’

Your browser does not support iframes.

“I will never ever tell a lie, we got it in,” says Thelma who celebrated 22 years of marriage with her husband Michael.

They went to the Earth, Wind & Fire concert and had a good time. So good she said,”I put a medley together of how our weekend went!”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: