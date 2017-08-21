Rachel Lindsay & Dr. Bryan Abasolo Had Great Chemistry

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sybil went in on Rachel Lindsay & Dr. Bryan Abasolo from The Bachelorette. As you know Sybil’s money was on the doctor but her heart was set on Eric.

A lot of people want to know why Bryan and not Eric. Lindsay said she,”had a great time with Eric, but he just wasn’t for me.” However, when it came to the doctor she was all smiles saying, “it was just the chemistry that we had from the beginning. I gave him a hard time because I needed to know if he was real.”

Rachel gave Dr. Bryan a really nice and expensive watch on the show, so the Tom asked Dr. Bryan if he thinks it affected the other guys. The doctor replied, “The other guys were salty about the watch. But I got a good watch and a good woman.”

A date has not been set for the wedding but the two are hoping for a winter wedding at the end of next year in Dallas.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: