Huggy Lowdown: This Week’s Episode Of ‘No The F*** He Didn’t’

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/21/17- On this weeks episode of No the F*** He Didn’t, Trump is feeling some kind of way. As he headed back to Washington he tweeted about working hard and watching the worse fake news he’s ever seen. He still can’t get over it! And how did Steve Bannon resign and got his old job back so fast! How is he able to do that when Kaepernick has been out for a year!

Heading back to Washington after working hard and watching some of the worst and most dishonest Fake News reporting I have ever seen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2017

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!