Huggy Lowdown: This Week’s Episode Of ‘No The F*** He Didn’t’

08/21/17- On this weeks episode of No the F*** He Didn’t, Trump is feeling some kind of way. As he headed back to Washington he tweeted about working hard and watching the worse fake news he’s ever seen. He still can’t get over it! And how did Steve Bannon resign and got his old job back so fast! How is he able to do that when Kaepernick has been out for a year!
Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown
