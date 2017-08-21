TJMS
Photojournalist Zach Roberts On Photographing Charlottesville

Zach Roberts is the photojournalist responsible for taking the picture of 20-year-old Deandre Harris who was beaten by white supremacists in Charlottesville.

In recounting the incident Roberts explained that he saw Harris running from a dozen white supremacists and witnessed him being beaten.

Arsenio brought up the point that people usually stop what they are doing when they are caught on camera, but Zach answered saying, “There’s journalist and live streamers all over the place, I don’t know what disgusted me more that they were okay with being on camera or if they didn’t notice it.”

Zach couldn’t help but talk about how good a person Deandre Harris is. He explained,” he’s a special ed assistant teacher. He’s doing good for Charlottesville. He really really pointed out how important what happened to him is.”

Roberts is working with the FBI to identify the perpetrators involved in the Charlottesville rally.

