Trey Songz Gets Probation After Flipping Out In Detroit

Source: Lars Niki / Getty
Trey Songz
has been sentenced after flying into fit of rage during a show in Detroit back in December.
All Trey wanted was to put in some overtime, and now he’s got to take anger management classes. The singer had a moment during a show in Detroit last year when someone at Joe Louis Arena said his set was running long and cut him off. He responded by trashing the stage.
Trey later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace. It was a bad night for Trey, but his punishment could have been worse.
The singer has been sentenced in the case, and it seems like the judge went pretty easy on him.
TMZ.com reports that Trey’s been ordered to serve 18 months of probation and take anger management classes. He must also reimburse the venue for damages and submit to drug testing.
All Trey has to do is keep himself together, and he should be fine by early 2019.
