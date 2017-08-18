Another Racist Figure Toppled, As Trump Breaks Up With Bannon

Stephanie Long, Cassius

That didn’t take long.

Just days after Steve Bannon spilled major dirt in a recent interview with American Prospect magazine, The New York Times reports President Donald Trump has told senior aides he’s ready to give his chief strategist the boot and has been in talks with two senior White House officials regarding when and how to send him packing.

Though the decision was still reportedly being hashed out as of Friday morning, a source close to Bannon claims the infamous aide actually submitted his resignation on August 7. The announcement was reportedly postponed due to last week’s attack in Charlottesville.

If this is true, this could explain the candid nature of his recent interview with Prospect‘s Robert Kuttner. As previously reported, Bannon called Kuttner and dished about everything from other members of the Trump administration to the president’s threats of “fire and fury” against North Korea.

President Trump on Steve Bannon 3 days ago: "I like him, he's a good man. He is not a racist… But we'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon." pic.twitter.com/nq8CUyMRKp — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 18, 2017

“There’s no military solution [to North Korea’s nuclear threats], forget it,” Bannon told Kuttner. “Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here, they got us.”

Hard to imagine anyone staying at a job after talking about their boss like that, let alone a boss who is known for vengeance, pettiness and a lust for positive press.

While the Bannon exit is surely a bright spot in what has been a terrible week of news, even by post-2016 Election standards, don’t celebrate too hard–save that for when Trump and every member of his administration has left the White House for good.

SOURCE: New York Times, American Prospect

SEE ALSO:

Trump Names White Supremacist Steve Bannon To National Security Council

President Trump Drops Stephen Bannon From National Security Council