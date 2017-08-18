BREAKING: Steve Bannon Out As White House Chief Strategist

Steve Bannon, the chief White House strategist to Donald Trump has been fired, according to two officials who spoke exclusively to CNN.

Bannon’s departure adds to the list of embattled advisors who have either left or been fired in the past few weeks. According to one of CNN’s sources, Bannon was initially given the option to resign.

NBC News Special Report: Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist https://t.co/gw4ZddBxbv — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 18, 2017

According to CNN, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Bannon’s departure, but would not say whether he resigned or was fired, very similar to the narrative surrounding the departure of national security advisor, Mike Flynn.

Allegedly rumblings surrounding Bannon’s departure grew higher on Trump’s agenda after Bannon did an off-the cuff interview with the American Prospect where he contradicted the president on North Korea and asserted his capabilities to make personnel changes at the State Department, CNN reports.

Bannon, the former editor-in-chief of Brietbart, an outlet coined as the holy grail of the “alt-right,” has been in the position since former chief strategist Paul Manafort was fired last year. Many credit Bannon with aiding Trump in securing his current position as president of the United States.

SOURCE: CNN

