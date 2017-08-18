Lifestyle
HelloBeautiful Hosts Inaugural SpeakHER Town Hall On Black Women & State Sanctioned Violence

On Thursday, August 17, 2017, HelleBeautiful.com hosted a dynamic town hall to discuss why Black women are removed from the conversation when we talk about state sanctioned violence.

SpeakHER: Reclaiming The Visibility of Black Women Affected By State Sanctioned Violence, was moderated by Charise Frazier, HelloBeautiful.com’s news producer and included activist, writer and producer Agunda Okeyo, Senior News & Culture Editor for Essence.com, Christina Coleman, and notable social justice advocate, Jamira Burley.

The event, which took place at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in Harlem, was an important step to garner and cultivate a relationship with the local community. As a Black women led site, the topic of state sanctioned violence was entirely relevant within the national conversation regarding social justice and also culminated with the death anniversaries of several Black women who died at the hands of police during the past few summers, including Sandra Bland and Korryn Gaines.

