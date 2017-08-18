Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Nicki Minaj Is Giving Us A High End ‘Around The Way Girl’ Look

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Hip-Hop artist Nicki Minaj did some serious throwback while paying respect to one of the legendary female rap groups, Salt-n-Pepa.

Salt•Pepa•Spinderella /Queens, NY vibes 😍 jacket by #Versace

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki struck a pose in a Versace Resort 2017 design. Her hip-length jacket that came in an ensemble of red, white, blue and black was matched with a pair of black leggings. Her mini black and white Chanel bag also added a cute touch to her 80’s inspired look. She wore the outfit with white sneakers and of course, a fresh pair of bamboo earrings!

Is Nicki giving you Spinderella flasbacks?

Freak In The Pulpit: Pastor Denies Saying He Wanted To Eat Nicki Minaj’s Butt On Instagram

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Nicki Minaj Is Ready To Ruffle In Roberto Cavalli

#PettyBetty: Meek Mill Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Alleged Plastic Surgery And Skin Bleaching

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GA

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

10 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

Continue reading Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz Gets Probation After Flipping Out In…
 12 hours ago
08.19.17
REVIEW: ‘Crown Heights’ Is The Black Lives Matter…
 16 hours ago
08.19.17
Was Carl Crawford Hosting Molly-Fueled Sex Parties?
 16 hours ago
08.19.17
Donald Trump Reportedly Compared His Bi-Racial Ex To…
 21 hours ago
08.19.17
Bun B Clashes With Trump Supporter: ‘I’ll F*ck…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?
 2 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’ Star Amanda Seales To Lady Gaga: ‘Listen…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
FOX News Host Harris Faulkner Defends Trump, Says…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
The Internet Is Losing It Over This Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Watch: FOX News Host Dumbstruck After Black Panelists…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Robert E. Lee’s Great-Great Grandson Says Confederate Statue…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos