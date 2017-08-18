Trump’s Black Ex-Girlfriend Doesn’t Think He’s Racist

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Trump’s Black Ex-Girlfriend Doesn’t Think He’s Racist

Kara Young said it was “not my experience” that the future president was a White supremacist sympathizer.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Yes, President Donald Trump, who gave legitimacy to White supremacist groups, dated a Black woman.

Kara Young, who is biracial, was Trump’s girlfriend for two years in the 90s. She’s surprised that her ex-boyfriend is up to his neck in racial controversy. “I never heard him say a disparaging comment towards any race of people,” she told the New York Times.

Trump noticed Young, a model about 20 years younger than him, at a party in the Hamptons. He pursued her, and they began dating around 1997.

Young, who has a Black mother and a White father, told the newspaper that she never hid her race from him.

She’s “horrified” by his comments on the violence in Charlottesville, in which Trump asserted a moral equivalence between White supremacists and anti-racism counterprotesters.

That’s not the Donald Trump that Young knew. She emphasized, “That was not my experience.”

While Trump didn’t have close friendships with African Americans, Young said he courted Black celebrities, which to her indicates that he is open-minded.

“It’s definitely easier to be with your own kind. It’s easier for everybody, so if someone is super, super special and super, super interesting you can take them out,” she told the newspaper. “I think it was very interesting to him to meet and hang out with Russell Simmons and meet Sean Combs.”

At the same time, Young admitted that her ex-boyfriend knew little about other cultures and leaned toward stereotypes.

She recalled his surprise that Black people would flocked to the U.S. Open tennis tournament to watch the Williams sisters play. He had no clue that African Americans were interested in the sport.

SOURCE:  New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Trump Victory Sparks Anti-Racism Rally At US Embassy In London

Don King Drops N-Word At Trump Church Appearance, Riling Some Social Media Users

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
REVIEW: ‘Crown Heights’ Is The Black Lives Matter…
 16 hours ago
08.19.17
Donald Trump Reportedly Compared His Bi-Racial Ex To…
 21 hours ago
08.19.17
Bun B Clashes With Trump Supporter: ‘I’ll F*ck…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?
 2 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’ Star Amanda Seales To Lady Gaga: ‘Listen…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
FOX News Host Harris Faulkner Defends Trump, Says…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
The Internet Is Losing It Over This Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Watch: FOX News Host Dumbstruck After Black Panelists…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Robert E. Lee’s Great-Great Grandson Says Confederate Statue…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
The Lyons Are Back: FOX Drops Empire Season…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
She Get It From Her Mama! Blue Ivy…
 3 days ago
08.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos