4 Suspects Held After Terror Attacks In Spain Leaves 14 Dead

14 people were killed while several dozen were injured in a Friday terror attack, after a van was driven into a crowd of people in the metropolis of Barcelona. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

While the driver of the Barcelona attack escaped, a separate attack, which occurred in the province of Cambrils, left one woman dead after a car drove into a small crowd, injuring seven. Several men in connection with the Cambrils attack were wearing fake suicide belts, NBC News reports.

Police have identified Moussa Oukabir, 17, as a suspect and possibly the driver of the vehicle in the Barcelona attack. Five men associated with the Cambrils attacks were shot dead, NBC News reports.

Authorities believe both attacks stemmed from a Wednesday explosion at a third location in a town about 100 miles southwest of Barcelona that left one person dead.

The Barcelona attack has been called the deadliest in over a decade and occurred during a lively celebration in the

According to the Times, victims came from over 34 countries and one American has been identified in the death toll.

