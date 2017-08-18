Donald Trump Reportedly Compared His Bi-Racial Ex To Derek Jeter

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty
Someone needs to remind #45 that all Black people don’t look alike.
In an interview with The New York Times, Donald Trump’s ex reveals what it was like dating the reality star/politician as a bi-racial woman.
“I didn’t hide my race from Donald Trump. He knew,” Kara Young told the outlet.
“He would say, ‘you’re like Derek Jeter.’ And I would say, ‘Exactly.”
Although Young said she didn’t feel Trump was racist or supported white supremacy, she did mention the president was surprised at the number of Black people at the U.S. Open they attended.
“We went to the U.S. Open once, and a lot of black people came because it was Venus and Serena,” she said, referring to the champion siblings.
“He was impressed that a lot of black people came to the U.S. Open because they were playing.”
SOURCE: New York Times
RELATED LINKS
Russian Ties! Special Prosecutor Mueller Issues Grand Jury Subpoenas Related To Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 Meeting
Donald Trump Encourages Police Brutality In New Speech: “Don’t Be Too Nice”
Donald Trump Meets With The Pope And Gifts Him MLK Jr.’s Works
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
29 of 29