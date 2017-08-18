Leslie Jones: ‘Things Started Changing When I Changed My Hair’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Leslie Jones is a comedian and actress known for her work on SNL. She reminisced with Tom about back in the day playing Queen Esther Perkins on It’s Your World on Tom’s show almost 20 years ago!

Jones has had a lot of success and opportunities over the years in her career. There’s always a turning point or part in someone’s career that they can attribute to their success. For Jones, it was when she changed her hair, “Things started changing when I changed my hair. It was a bit after my bro passed away. It just seems like things started picking up from there. I started doing more main stream clubs and material that was about me.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!