Donald Trump Is The Bamma Of The Week For Life!

Donald Trump didn’t condemn the white supremacist in Charlottesville. He didn’t contact the mayor of Charlottesville. And he didn’t even talk to the mother of Heather Heyer. He really is the Bamma for life.
Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown
