Inside Her Story: Stacy Abrams Calls For The Removal Of Confederate Carvings

Stacy Abrams, the candidate for governor of Georgia, is calling for the removal of the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain.
The statue depicts Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and Jefferson Davis as heroes of the Confederacy.
“I have traveled the state of Georgia and the reality is that Georgia is much more complex. These Confederate monuments do not reflect who we are and who we are becoming,” explained Abrams.
Charlottesville has reignited a fight that has been going on for years in this country and Abrams believes that, “this is the time for our leaders to say, ‘we are capable of better.’”
