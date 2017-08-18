TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: Stacy Abrams Calls For The Removal Of Confederate Carvings

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Stacy Abrams, the candidate for governor of Georgia, is calling for the removal of the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain.

The statue depicts Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and Jefferson Davis as heroes of the Confederacy.

“I have traveled the state of Georgia and the reality is that Georgia is much more complex. These Confederate monuments do not reflect who we are and who we are becoming,” explained Abrams.

Charlottesville has reignited a fight that has been going on for years in this country and Abrams believes that, “this is the time for our leaders to say, ‘we are capable of better.’”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

15 photos Launch gallery

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

Continue reading Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz Gets Probation After Flipping Out In…
 12 hours ago
08.19.17
REVIEW: ‘Crown Heights’ Is The Black Lives Matter…
 16 hours ago
08.19.17
Was Carl Crawford Hosting Molly-Fueled Sex Parties?
 16 hours ago
08.19.17
Donald Trump Reportedly Compared His Bi-Racial Ex To…
 21 hours ago
08.19.17
Bun B Clashes With Trump Supporter: ‘I’ll F*ck…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?
 2 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’ Star Amanda Seales To Lady Gaga: ‘Listen…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
FOX News Host Harris Faulkner Defends Trump, Says…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
The Internet Is Losing It Over This Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Watch: FOX News Host Dumbstruck After Black Panelists…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Robert E. Lee’s Great-Great Grandson Says Confederate Statue…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos