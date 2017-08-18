TJMS
Corey Holcomb Is Here For The Side Pieces

Foxy NC staff
Comedian Corey Holcomb joins the show to help brothers out with their side piece problems.

Side pieces can be hard to manage. “It gets hectic returning phone calls,” because, “sometimes you got to get rid of them. Especially when they think it’s time for them to move up, ” explained Holcomb.

Corey is here to help, with any advice you need to control your side piece.

