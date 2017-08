Kiki & Benji Brown Stopped By The Red Velvet Cake

Your browser does not support iframes.

Benji Brown aka Kiki stopped by the Red Velvet Cake to show us some love!

Apparently, Kiki is not a side piece because she screamed,”I’m the main boo! Believe that!” All while clapping her hands.

Kiki loves the Lord, she always says, “God Is Lit! Lit Go And Let God!”

