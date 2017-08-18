Local
8 Now Face Charges Toppling Confederate Statue In Durham, NC

Four more people were arrested for their role in toppling a Confederate monument, that had been standing in front of the old courthouse in Durham’s downtown area. The four will make a court appearance this morning. This brings the number of arrest to eight, but it could go higher. Supporters rallied near the courthouse to ask Durham County Sheriff to drop all charges.

All eight are charged with:

*Participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H Felony)
*Inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F Felony
*Injury to Personal Property in Excess of $200 (Misdemeanor)
*Injury to Real Property (Misdemeanor)
*Deface or Injure Public Monument (Misdemeanor)

They have all bonded out of jail and are all expected to be in court Friday morning. Expect another group of protestors to show up at the court house later this morning.

Confderate Monument , durham

Photos