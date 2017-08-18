Serena Williams Absolutely Glowing In ‘Vogue’ Pregnancy Spread

Serena Williams Absolutely Glowing In ‘Vogue’ Pregnancy Spread

The tennis icon looks like a goddess in the Fashion Bible's coveted September issue.

Foxy NC staff
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Serena Williams is absolutely glowing as she shows off her baby bump in the coveted September issue of Vogue.

In this first pic, the tennis icon looks like a barefoot goddess in this white flowing, Atelier Versace gown. (Peep that high slit!)

She also keeps it real about her pregnancy, which she had just announced a few days prior to this photo shoot. 

Just a few days after announcing I was pregnant, we did this shoot for the @voguemagazine iconic September issue. I was so energetic that day but then I remember being totally exhausted and needed to take a break for an hour. I was still trying to understand this whole pregnancy process. Nowadays I have no ankles or toes and my fingers resemble sausages but it’s moments like this that are captured by @mariotestino that makes everything worthwhile. Dress by my love @donatella_versace” she wrote

 

In this second pic, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is serving up sexy in this gold chainmail Ralph Lauren gown –flawless!

 

In an interview with the magazineWilliams discusses how she and her fiancé Alex Ohanian have different opinions about the gender of their baby.

“Alexis thinks we’re having a boy, but I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl,” she says.

“Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.”

On getting over being terrified about pregnancy: 

“Once I found out, something happened that surprised me. I became really calm. I thought, You have to win, but you’re allowed to lose, because you have something to look forward to.”

On getting back to tennis after the baby’s birth:

“It’s hard to figure out what the end of your tennis career should look like. I used to think I’d want to retire when I have kids, but no. I’m definitely coming back. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there’s no better feeling in the world. Obviously, if I have a chance to go out there and catch up with Margaret [Court], I am not going to pass that up. If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power.”

On the importance of having been on two past covers of Vogue–June 2012 and April 2015:

“Being black and being on the cover was really important to me. The success of one woman should be the inspiration to another, and I’m always trying to inspire and motivate the black girls out there. I’m not a model. I’m not the girl next door. But I’m not hiding. Actually, I look like a lot of women out there. The American woman is many women, and I think it’s important to speak to American women at a time when they need encouragement. I’m not political, but I think everyone is worried, to a degree.”

Read her Vogue article in its entirety here.

