Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Dead Man’s Wife & Girlfriend Started Fighting At His Funeral, And Everyone Ended Up Pepper Sprayed

A day of mourning turned into a day of fighting when the alleged girlfriend of a deceased man confronted his wife.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Betty Cuthbert Funeral Service

Source: Paul Kane / Getty


A day of grieving turned into a full out brawl when a deceased man’s wife and girlfriend confronted each other during a funeral service.

Dayton police were called to Young Lusain Funeral Home after Nicole Corbitt walked into the funeral claiming to be the girlfriend of the deceased.

The dead man’s widow, identified as Jacqueline Finley, immediately asked Corbitt to leave. As Corbitt exited the scene, she punched Finley’s daughter, Shyla Cooks, in the face, NYDN reports.

The violence escalated with several women jumping in to defend Shyla. After funeral home employees struggled to stop the fighting, Finley pepper sprayed the group of women and ended the brawl.

Police said Cook had a swollen eye, but no other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

SOURCE: NYDN

 

 

MORE NEWS

Black Man Convinces 200 KKK Members To Leave The Clan

Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?

LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Dead Man’s Wife & Girlfriend Started Fighting At His Funeral, And Everyone Ended Up Pepper Sprayed

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bun B Clashes With Trump Supporter: ‘I’ll F*ck…
 20 hours ago
08.18.17
Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?
 22 hours ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’ Star Amanda Seales To Lady Gaga: ‘Listen…
 23 hours ago
08.18.17
FOX News Host Harris Faulkner Defends Trump, Says…
 24 hours ago
08.18.17
The Internet Is Losing It Over This Alleged…
 24 hours ago
08.18.17
Watch: FOX News Host Dumbstruck After Black Panelists…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Robert E. Lee’s Great-Great Grandson Says Confederate Statue…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
The Lyons Are Back: FOX Drops Empire Season…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
She Get It From Her Mama! Blue Ivy…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Son Charged With Manslaughter After Choking Mother’s Abuser…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos