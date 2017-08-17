Lifestyle
Trump Denounces Removing “Beautiful Statues And Monuments” Dedicated To Confederate Officials

For the third time in a week, Donald Trump openly defended the need for Confederate imagery in the United States.

Foxy NC staff
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


While numerous Confederate statues are being toppled over or removed in the wake of Charlottesville, Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday to express opposition.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced,” he tweeted.

Trump’s verbiage is a doubling-down of previous comments he repeatedly made earlier in the week where he claimed there was violence on both sides, during Friday and Saturday rallies that left one person dead when White supremacists descended upon the University of Virginia.

Since Friday and Saturday, a group of protesters in Durham, North Carolina pushed down a statue dedicated to Confederate soldiers, while the city of Baltimore removed two statues on Tuesday evening.

Several critics have pointed out the inaccuracy of lumping Lee, Jackson, Washington and Jefferson into one cumulative comparison.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that the city will conduct a study to begin the review process in removing, “symbols of hate on city property.”

As the White House scrambles to position themselves in defending Trump’s problematic messaging, the public continues to rally in opposition of Trump’s divisive rhetoric.

