Black Man Convinces 200 KKK Members To Leave The Clan

Blues musician Daryl Davis must have the patience of a saint. The 58-year-old has traveled around the United States seeking out White supremacists and befriending them.
In a new documentary, Davis sits down with KKK members laughing and joking. The unlikely friendships he has formed over the years has led 200 KKK members out of the white supremacist organization.
“It’s a wonderful thing when you see a light bulb pop on in their heads or they call you and tell you they are quitting,” said the author, actor and lecturer.
“I never set out to convert anyone in the Klan. I just set out to get an answer to my question: ‘How can you hate me when you don’t even know me’.
“I simply gave them a chance to get to know me and treat them the way I want to be treated.
