Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’ Episode

The standoff between 50 Cent and Starz continues with the rapper/ tv executive leaking the latest episode of ‘Power,’ Rap Up reports.
The tension between the Queens native and the host network for his hit show began sometime last year, when 50 threatened to quit the show after being snubbed for a Golden Globe. Just a few weeks ago, 50 hinted that he may take “Power” off Starz all together.
Now his latest ‘gotcha’ trick against the network is to drop an episode of the show before it airs. He also hints at his new project, 50 Central, a late-night variety show that will air in September on BET.
RELATED LINKS
Power Moves: Netflix Welcomes Shonda Rhimes To The Family
Gabrielle Union Claps Back At 50 Cent Over Shady IG Comment
Is 50 Cent Pulling The Plug On ‘Power?’
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 29 of 29
comments – Add Yours