Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’ Episode

The standoff betweenand Starz continues with the rapper/ tv executive leaking the latest episode ofreports.

The tension between the Queens native and the host network for his hit show began sometime last year, when 50 threatened to quit the show after being snubbed for a Golden Globe. Just a few weeks ago, 50 hinted that he may take “Power” off Starz all together.

Now his latest ‘gotcha’ trick against the network is to drop an episode of the show before it airs. He also hints at his new project, 50 Central, a late-night variety show that will air in September on BET.

POWER Ratings up another 10 percent for episode 408. 😈 They glad I leaked the shit now. 😆LOL #SAVAGELIFE Now watch what I do on BET. #50Centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

RELATED LINKS

Power Moves: Netflix Welcomes Shonda Rhimes To The Family

Gabrielle Union Claps Back At 50 Cent Over Shady IG Comment

Is 50 Cent Pulling The Plug On ‘Power?’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: