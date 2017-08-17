Entertainment News
The Internet Is Losing It Over This Alleged Janet Hubert Facebook Status About Omarosa

Foxy NC staff
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty


#BlackTwitter is collectively losing its sh*t over a viral photo of an alleged Janet Hubert Facebook status in which she calls Omarosa, “n*ggerosa.” The epic read is circulating the net and snatching edges with every retweet.

After scanning the former French Prince actress’ Facebook page, we were unable to find the social update, so we’re unclear if this was a post and delete or simply fake. Either way, it was a read for the century. We reached out to Janet’s rep, who has not yet returned our call as of press time.

The screenshot appears to have originated from this Twitter account:

Between Malibu Dollface, Don Lemon and now this, it’s been a snatch-a-b*tch filled week.

