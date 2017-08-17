Entertainment News
LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

Congratulations are in order for newly engaged LeToya Luckett!

Sip & Share Brunch Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Wedding bells are ringing for R&B songstress, LeToya Luckett.

The Texas native announced her engagement to Tommicus Walker on Instagram.

The ‘Torn’ crooner looks elated as she sports a huge oval rock.

I said , " Yes yeeeesssss" on his Burfday!! #issaengagement #GodShowedout #HesaGoodManSavanah #LoveWins #8/16/17

A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett) on

Letoya was attending a surprise birthday party for her beau, but clearly, he had a bigger surprise for her:

That one time @letoyaluckett planned a surprise Bday dinner for @iamtwalk2 but he had a bigger surprise for her 💍 Congrats y'all!!!

A post shared by Gavin Luckett🇨🇱🎹🔊🔥 (@g_luck) on

The announcement comes just a year after her split from author Rob Hill, Sr. 

The two were engaged New Years of 2015, but rumors of their split began to swirl in June of 2016. Both Rob & LeToya have since moved on from the relationship,  and it looks like Toya found true love.

Congrats, Toya!

