Forbes announce the top 10 highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Check out the list.

No. 10: Amy Adams

Past year’s earnings: $11.5 million

Tied for No. 8: Julia Roberts & Cate Blanchett

Past year’s earnings: $12 million

Tied for No. 6. Charlize Theron & Emma Watson

Past year’s earnings: $14 million

No. 5 Mila Kunis

Past year’s earnings: $15.5 million

No. 4 Melissa McCarthy

Past year’s earning: $18 million

No. 3 Jennifer Lawrence

Past year’s earning: $24 million

No. 2 Jennifer Aniston

Past year’s earning: $25.5 million

No. 1 Emma Stone

Past year’s earning: $26 million

Next week they will announce the top 10 highest paid actors. Did you anything interesting about this list? There are no black actress on this list. Hummmm Why is that Hollywood? Viola & Taraji don’t deserve $11.5 million? Hummmm

