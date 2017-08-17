Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

Highest Paid Actresses

bvick
Leave a comment

Forbes announce the top 10 highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Check out the list.

No. 10: Amy Adams
Past year’s earnings: $11.5 million

Tied for No. 8: Julia Roberts & Cate Blanchett
Past year’s earnings: $12 million

Tied for No. 6. Charlize Theron & Emma Watson
Past year’s earnings: $14 million

No. 5 Mila Kunis
Past year’s earnings: $15.5 million

No. 4 Melissa McCarthy
Past year’s earning: $18 million

No. 3 Jennifer Lawrence
Past year’s earning: $24 million

No. 2 Jennifer Aniston
Past year’s earning: $25.5 million

No. 1 Emma Stone
Past year’s earning: $26 million

Next week they will announce the top 10 highest paid actors. Did you anything interesting about this list? There are no black actress on this list. Hummmm Why is that Hollywood? Viola & Taraji don’t deserve $11.5 million? Hummmm

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Highest Paid Actresses

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our…
 18 hours ago
08.17.17
The Lyons Are Back: FOX Drops Empire Season…
 19 hours ago
08.17.17
She Get It From Her Mama! Blue Ivy…
 21 hours ago
08.17.17
Son Charged With Manslaughter After Choking Mother’s Abuser…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
I Am An Apologist For Lawrence From ‘Insecure’
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Youtube Vlogger Malibu Dollface Reads Kim Kardashian &…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
7 Bombshells Jackie Christie’s Daughter, Takari Lee, Revealed…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Jeannie Mai Hopes When She Dies She Comes…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Solange Pulls Out Of Twitter And Is Ready…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Ne-Yo – Releases Video : Another Love Song
 1 day ago
08.16.17
Tea Talk Ep. 22: Jackie Christie Sets The…
 2 days ago
08.16.17
Stuntwoman Killed On The Set Of ‘Deadpool 2’…
 2 days ago
08.16.17
Chris Brown Gives Detailed Account Of Rihanna Assault:…
 2 days ago
08.16.17
BMM 2016
Photos