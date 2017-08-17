Forbes announce the top 10 highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Check out the list.
No. 10: Amy Adams
Past year’s earnings: $11.5 million
Tied for No. 8: Julia Roberts & Cate Blanchett
Past year’s earnings: $12 million
Tied for No. 6. Charlize Theron & Emma Watson
Past year’s earnings: $14 million
No. 5 Mila Kunis
Past year’s earnings: $15.5 million
No. 4 Melissa McCarthy
Past year’s earning: $18 million
No. 3 Jennifer Lawrence
Past year’s earning: $24 million
No. 2 Jennifer Aniston
Past year’s earning: $25.5 million
No. 1 Emma Stone
Past year’s earning: $26 million
Next week they will announce the top 10 highest paid actors. Did you anything interesting about this list? There are no black actress on this list. Hummmm Why is that Hollywood? Viola & Taraji don’t deserve $11.5 million? Hummmm
