News
Home > News

When can I see the Eclipse?

bvick
Leave a comment

So you know the eclipse is happening on Monday but what time should you be outside looking up with your cool eclipse glasses on? Well here is the run down when it will pass over.

Eclipse Begins Totality Begins Totality Ends Eclipse Ends
Madras, OR 09:06 a.m. 10:19 a.m. 10:21 a.m. 11:41 a.m. PDT
Idaho Falls, ID 10:15 a.m. 11:33 a.m. 11:34 a.m. 12:58 p.m. MDT
Casper, WY 10:22 a.m. 11:42 a.m. 11:45 a.m. 01:09 p.m. MDT
Lincoln, NE 11:37 a.m. 01:02 p.m. 01:04 p.m. 02:29 p.m. CDT
Jefferson City, MO 11:46 a.m. 01:13 p.m. 01:15 p.m. 02:41 p.m. CDT
Carbondale, IL 11:52 a.m. 01:20 p.m. 01:22 p.m. 02:47 p.m. CDT
Paducah, KY 11:54 a.m. 01:22 p.m. 01:24 p.m. 02:49 p.m. CDT
Nashville, TN 11:58 a.m. 01:27 p.m. 01:29 p.m. 02:54 p.m. CDT
Clayton, GA 01:06 p.m. 02:35 p.m. 02:38 p.m. 04:01 p.m. EDT
Columbia, SC 01:03 p.m. 02:41 p.m. 02:44 p.m. 04:06 p.m. EDT

Just make sure to put on your eclipse glasses. Need some glasses? Click here to get all of the details where to buy your glasses!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading When can I see the Eclipse?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bun B Clashes With Trump Supporter: ‘I’ll F*ck…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?
 1 day ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’ Star Amanda Seales To Lady Gaga: ‘Listen…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
FOX News Host Harris Faulkner Defends Trump, Says…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
The Internet Is Losing It Over This Alleged…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Watch: FOX News Host Dumbstruck After Black Panelists…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Robert E. Lee’s Great-Great Grandson Says Confederate Statue…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
The Lyons Are Back: FOX Drops Empire Season…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
She Get It From Her Mama! Blue Ivy…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Son Charged With Manslaughter After Choking Mother’s Abuser…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos