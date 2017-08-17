News
It’s Not Too Late To Buy Solar Eclipse Glasses!

bvick
Total solar eclipse and sun Corona, on March 9 2016 in Indonesia

Source: Tristan Savatier / Getty

The solar eclipse is happening on Monday, August 21st and if you haven’t gotten your glasses yet, it’s not too late but you might need to hurry. A lot of places are selling out. And no, you CAN NOT look at the eclipse with your sunglasses on. It’s not the same. The sun’s rays will hurt your eyes. So where can you buy glasses?

You can still get some online. You should hurry because of shipping prices will go up.

1) Amazon is always an option and they have a few on Amazon Prime
2) Best Buy has a couple of nice sets, call to see if they have them in store too
3) American Paper Optics They are great if you have a LARGE group of people to buy for.

Where can you buy them in person?
7-Eleven, Best Buy, Bi-Mart, Casey’s General Store, Circle K, Hobby Town, Kirklands, Kroger, London Drugs, Love’s Travel Shops, Lowe’s, Pilot/Flying J, Toys “R” Us and Walmart are some places to buy the glasses.

If you don’t buy glasses, then you need to watch it online or on TV. If you go to buy glasses make sure that they are ISO and CE Certified. You must protect your eyes!

Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

