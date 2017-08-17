Erica Ash: ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Tackles Every Day Issues

Your browser does not support iframes.

Survivor’s Remorse is returning for another season! Erica Ash who plays M-Chuck calls in to talk with the TJMS crew.

Sybil was so impressed with the writing of the show because it tackles issues and current events that people are going through. The show hits on the issues of having gay people in the church. This was an issue that Ash brought to the show.

“We all get a chance to go into the writer’s room before the start of every season. We talk about ideas that we’d like to see. What’s really good about the show is that it’s, “making people talk about issues by presenting them in different ways.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!