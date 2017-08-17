OWN Adds Series From ‘Moonlight’ Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney; Michael B. Jordan To EP

Eurweb.com

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today a new one-hour drama series from Tarell Alvin McCraney, co-writer and executive producer of the Academy Award-winning Best Picture “Moonlight.”

Marking his first television series, McCraney will create, write and executive produce the new coming-of-age drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, with Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy as executive producers under their Page Fright production banner alongside Michael B. Jordan, who is also executive producing via his Outlier Productions.

Haunted by the death of his closest friend, and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty, a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out. Set in South Florida at the end of the Obama legacy, the lyrical drama inspired by events in McCraney’s own life, explores the precarious balance needed for the making of a man.

“When Tarell shared his powerful story with us there wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” said Oprah Winfrey. “I knew this was something special that our viewers will without a doubt connect to and feel compelled to explore with us. I am honored to be working with Tarell and the rest of the producers on this project.”

“I wanted to explore the pivotal steps towards adulthood and identity, the ones we take when we think or feel we have no other choice,” said Tarell Alvin McCraney.

“Being young, gifted and black in America today and anywhere for that matter makes it extremely hard and challenging to follow your dreams and achieve success,” said Michael B. Jordan. “Tarell’s adaptation of this reality was so honest and true and it’s the exact message our youth needs today.”

The series, which is yet to be titled, will join OWN’s expanded lineup of premium scripted programming. The network most recently announced the new dramedy “Love Is __” from Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil adding to its roster of current top-rated dramas “Queen Sugar” and “Greenleaf” (both just picked up for third seasons), and Tyler Perry’s popular dramas “The Haves and the Have Nots” and “If Loving You is Wrong,” which year-to-date comprise four of the top six original scripted series on ad-supported cable for women 25-54.

(Photo Credit: Kevin Terrell / PR Photos & David Gabber)

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite "O" Moments 20 photos Launch gallery Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite "O" Moments 1. A look back at some of the most memorable interviews from the queen of media, Oprah Winfrey. 1 of 20 2. Oprah conducted the show's first interview with a sitting president and 1st lady 2 of 20 3. In 2009, Whitney Houston talked with Oprah about her struggles with drugs. 3 of 20 4. In Jay-Z's 2009 appearance on the show, they debated the use of the n-word. 4 of 20 5. In the most watched interview in TV history, in 1993, with Michael Jackson. 5 of 20 6. Dave Chappelle talked about why he walked away from 50M. 6 of 20 7. Magic Johnson was a guest on Oprah 15 years after being diagnosed with HIV. 7 of 20 8. Will Smith graced The Oprah Winfrey Show 15 times before her final season. 8 of 20 9. "Mentor-mother-sister-friend," Maya Angelou came on the show. 9 of 20 10. Oprah considers Nelson Mandela's visit to be a great honor. 10 of 20 11. Tiger Woods coined the term 'Cablinasian' to describe his mixed heritage. 11 of 20 12. Terry McMillan and her ex Jonathan Plummer discussed the end of their marriage. 12 of 20 13. Tina Turner came of the show numerous times. Another of Oprah's favs. 13 of 20 14. In 1996 Oprah spoke with the Little Rock Nine about Central High in Arkansas. 14 of 20 15. Halle Berry was a guest on Oprah over 20 times. 15 of 20 16. Denzel Washington is one of Oprah's favorite guests. 16 of 20 17. Tyler Perry revealed the abuse and molestation he suffered as a child. 17 of 20 18. Patti LaBelle was on the Oprah show over 20 times since her first visit in 1991. 18 of 20 19. Mike Tyson was a guest on the show and talked about the death of his daughter. 19 of 20 20. Michael Jordan talked to Oprah about finally retiring from NBA. 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite “O” Moments Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite "O" Moments Oprah Winfrey was born on January 29, 1954 in Kosciusko, MS.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!