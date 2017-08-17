The Lyons Are Back: FOX Drops Empire Season 4 Sneak Peek [VIDEO]

Lucious is going to put his entire family out of the house and Cookie will do battle with Mrs. DuBois when Empire returns next month.

Season 4 of Empire is going to keep us on the edge of our seats when it debuts on September 27 at 8 p.m. on FOX. A promo for the upcoming round shows Lyons going through thick and thin (as they usually do) while battling two different enemies.

Cookie is going to be going toe-to-toe with Mrs. DuBois, which is sure to be a battle for the ages. On the homefront, Lucious could be getting manipulated by his doctor as he recovers from the explosion that stole his memory.



According to The Hollwood Reporter, the season 4 premiere will pack a little extra punch because it’s going to be a two-hour crossover event with Star. Get your first peek at how their worlds collide in a new music video for “You’re So Beautiful.”



RELATED STORIES:

Search Empire Forest Whitaker To Play A Kingmaker On ‘Empire’

Couples We Love! Watch ‘Empire’s’ Grace Gealey Own Her Hubby Trai Byers At Spades

‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas Ocean’s 11 Style

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: