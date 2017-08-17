The Lyons Are Back: FOX Drops Empire Season 4 Sneak Peek [VIDEO]

Source: FOX / Getty
Lucious is going to put his entire family out of the house and Cookie will do battle with Mrs. DuBois when
Empire
returns next month.
Season 4 of
Empire is going to keep us on the edge of our seats when it debuts on September 27 at 8 p.m. on FOX. A promo for the upcoming round shows Lyons going through thick and thin (as they usually do) while battling two different enemies.
Cookie is going to be going toe-to-toe with Mrs. DuBois, which is sure to be a battle for the ages. On the homefront, Lucious could be getting manipulated by his doctor as he recovers from the explosion that stole his memory.
VIDEO
According to , the season 4 premiere will pack a little extra punch because it’s going to be a two-hour crossover event with Star. Get your first peek at how their worlds collide in a new music video for “You’re So Beautiful.” The Hollwood Reporter
VIDEO
