Photo by

Meet The 7-Year-Old Behind Inspirational ‘Princess For A Day’ Parties

Jordan West raised $10,000 to treat foster care girls to a magical day at Disney World.

The bright smiles and elevated self-esteem of young girls living in difficult circumstances are priceless. Jordan West, a 7-year-old girl with a big heart and a vision, is the driving force behind inspirational princess events.

For her latest “Princess for a Day” party, Jordan raised funds, organized and hosted the event at Walt Disney World in Orlando on Aug. 4 for 14 girls, many of them in foster care, ABC News reports.

 

The girls spent a day at the Magic Kingdom, where they were the center of attention and received the princess treatment at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Cinderella’s Castle. They also wore princess gowns and rode their favorite rides all day.

Jordan spearheaded a $10,000-fundraising effort. With her mom’s help, Jordan held garage sales, solicited private donations, and even sold lemonade to pay for the magical day.

She also authored the book “Princess for a Day.” Proceeds from the sales went toward the Disney princess party.

“We wanted it to be the best day ever,” Jordan’s mother, Olivia West, told ABC News. “Learning about foster care and [how] some of these kids have traumatic experiences and unpleasant memories, it’s nice to be able to place some great memories in their memory box.”

Jordan has indeed helped to create memorable experiences for the girls.

“For this organization to step in and do this was really amazing. It really did a lot to make these girls smile and make them feel like princesses for a day,” Tan Mitchell, who chaperoned her foster daughter and three other girls, stated to the news outlet.

Taking the initiative to help others is something that runs in the family. Jordan’s two brothers, Joshua, 12, and 10-year-old Jeremiah operate their own charitable organization, called Champions of Change.

The Disney World party was Jordan’s third event. Last year she was invited to host an event at the White House.

SOURCE: ABC News

