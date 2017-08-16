Four People have been Charged!

A fourth person as been charged in the destruction of the Confederate statue in Downtown Durham. Peter Gilbert, Dante Strobino, Ngoc Loan Tran and Takiyah Thompson all have been charged with various crimes. The charges include:

Disorderly conduct by injury to a statue (Class II Misdemeanor)

Damage to real property (statue as a fixture (Class I Misdemeanor)

Participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H Felony)

Inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F Felony)

Thompson is a member of the World Party Durham chapter. The group identifies itself as communist-platform and has set up a legal defense fund for Thompson.

They are also calling for the charges to be dropped.

