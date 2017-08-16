Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Hair Entrepreneur Maja Sly Talks How Doing Hair Led Her To Sell 44 Houses

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Hair Entrepreneur, Maja Sly, founder of Pretty Hair, stopped by HB Studios to talk about her hair business, owning a hair business, and how she became a serial entrepreneur. Pretty Hair is a hair company that sells wholesale and also dropships to customers. In addition to this business she also is a real estate broker, coaches other entrepreneurs and more. Watch the clip to learn more.

DON’T MISS:

TRIED IT!: This Jane Carter Solution Elongating Gel Is Just What 4C Hair Needs

FAB FINDS: Live On The Edge With These 13 Beauty Products To Keep Your Baby Hairs Sleek

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Cuts Off Locs And Debuts New Hairstyle

Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

13 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

Forget black and step into blue! Blue eyeliner has been showing up all over the red carpet and on your favorite celebs. This primary color is a beautiful way to highlight and open up brown eyes and add a pop of color to your face. Click through our gallery to get beauty inspiration from some of your favorite celebs and the products you need to nail the blue eyeliner trend.


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our…
 12 hours ago
08.17.17
The Lyons Are Back: FOX Drops Empire Season…
 13 hours ago
08.17.17
She Get It From Her Mama! Blue Ivy…
 15 hours ago
08.17.17
Son Charged With Manslaughter After Choking Mother’s Abuser…
 19 hours ago
08.17.17
Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A…
 22 hours ago
08.17.17
I Am An Apologist For Lawrence From ‘Insecure’
 22 hours ago
08.17.17
Youtube Vlogger Malibu Dollface Reads Kim Kardashian &…
 22 hours ago
08.17.17
7 Bombshells Jackie Christie’s Daughter, Takari Lee, Revealed…
 23 hours ago
08.17.17
Jeannie Mai Hopes When She Dies She Comes…
 24 hours ago
08.17.17
Solange Pulls Out Of Twitter And Is Ready…
 1 day ago
08.17.17
Ne-Yo – Releases Video : Another Love Song
 1 day ago
08.16.17
Tea Talk Ep. 22: Jackie Christie Sets The…
 2 days ago
08.16.17
Stuntwoman Killed On The Set Of ‘Deadpool 2’…
 2 days ago
08.16.17
Chris Brown Gives Detailed Account Of Rihanna Assault:…
 2 days ago
08.16.17
BMM 2016
Photos