Jeannie Mai Hopes When She Dies She Comes Back As A Gay, Black Man

'The Real' co-host ruffled some feathers with her offensive tweet.

‘The Real’ co-host Jeannie Mai left her followers confused when she randomly tweeted out her reincarnation plans.

Mai told her fans that when she dies, she hopes “to come back as a Black gay man so I can have and give good (peach emoji).

Hold up, what?

The statement ignorantly objectifies and hypersexualizes  gay men. It also drums up racial undertones since she specified that Black men are the ones with the peach.

Girl, blackness and gayness is not a character you can wear.

#JeannieMai shares her goal for reincarnation.

Photos