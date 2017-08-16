7 Bombshells Jackie Christie’s Daughter, Takari Lee, Revealed About Their Relationship

Hello Beautiful Staff

‘s daughter,, called into The Breakfast Club to respond to her mother’s interview. The two have had a tumultuous relationship that has played out painfully in public. Here are 5 things that Takari revealed (we’re not so sure she’s in the will for $8M anymore):

On why she’s writing this book….

“I’m not writing a book because I’m suffering from depression. I love my mom, I always will. I will always be respectful when she reaches out to me.”

“It’s my story, I have no reason to lie. There’s nothing in that book that I haven’t spoken to my mom about. Especially not based on how I feel at some point in my life.”

On her relationship with her mom (and what their issue is)…

“I haven’t spoken to my mom in months. […] I haven’t spent a birthday, I haven’t spent a holiday. I haven’t been around them.”

“Really, me and my mom it’s not like one of those situations where one day we had a falling out and now we aren’t cool. Um, this is like, I don’t know, I can only tell you the story, you know, and you gotta pick your own interpretation. This has been something from birth. We just didn’t get that bond, that’s what I think it is. I have my children, I have bonds with my children. I think that bond was missed. I was with my grandma from day one, almost to a certain age, before I even lived with my mom.”

“I wouldn’t call her a liar. I’m just gonna simply say this, she wants to be confused about some things. I’m not going to disrespect her and call her a liar.”

If she knew she was in the will for $8M…

“I never had that conversation with my mom. That wouldn’t even be a thought of mine. I’d be in shock if I was in anything, especially at this point.”

On if she wants a relationship with her mom and her kids to have one with her, too….

“That would be a dream, their not allowed to watch her on tv…that’s a bit much.”

She also cleared up that her friends created the Go Fund Me (not her) and laughed when told they spent the money on weed and sneakers.

You can watch the whole interview, here.

