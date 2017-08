Lincoln Memorial Vandalized

Overnight, someone decided that it was a good idea to vandalize the Lincoln Memorial with red spray paint. A little hard to read, but according to the Washington Post, the graffiti said, “f— law”. The National Park Service is already removing the graffiti. There also was graffiti found a sign for the Smithsonian in silver spray paint, which count not be read. No word on if they the two incidents are related. The U.S. Park Police hopes anyone with any information please call 202-610-7515.

