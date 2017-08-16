TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: #HiddenNoMore

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Hidden Figures, the film starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae as a trio of Black mathematicians who bolster the U.S. Space program, showcased Black excellence in a fashion rarely seen in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated movie is now the inspiration for a new U.S. State Department educational initiative aimed at bringing women in the STEM sciences to the forefront.

The State Department’s “#HiddenNoMore” project will pool 50 women from the science, technology, engineering and math disciplines from around the globe. A three-week national tour kicks off in October and convenes in Los Angeles for a two-day event that will feature a screening of Hidden Figures and other related activities such as scholarship contests. 21st Century Fox, the distributor for the film, has donated several thousand dollars to support the effort.

This marks the first time the government branch has been moved to create a program as a result of a hit Hollywood film. The tale of Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn, and Mary Jackson resonated with viewers. Facing both abject racism and sexism, the women and their mathematical wizardry help bolster NASA’s dominance as it took to the stars. State Department officials fielded dozens of requests last year to screen the film in embassies around the world.

Hidden Figures was nominated by the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Spencer. It was the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!



The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo – Releases Video : Another Love Song
 1 hour ago
08.16.17
Tea Talk Ep. 22: Jackie Christie Sets The…
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Stuntwoman Killed On The Set Of ‘Deadpool 2’…
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Chris Brown Gives Detailed Account Of Rihanna Assault:…
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Natalie Cole’s Son, Robert Yancy, Dead At 39
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Keeping Up With White Privilege: Kim Kardashian Apologizes…
 22 hours ago
08.16.17
Freak In The Pulpit: Pastor Denies Saying He…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
Days After The #TrumpChicken, An Inflatable #TrumpRat Lands…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
This Is What Happened When Dave Chappelle &…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
Michael Bennett, Marshawn Lynch Sit For National Anthem
 1 day ago
08.15.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Brooke Might Catch Keyshia’s Hands Messing…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Joseline Hints ‘Run Me My Money’ Might Be…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Evelyn Lozada Isn’t Giving Back Her $1.4 Million…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
BMM 2016
Photos