Uh Oh! Zimbabwe First Lady Accused Of Beating Up Model

First lady of Zimbabwe Grace Mugabe has failed to turn herself into the police following allegations that she assaulted a woman, says NPR. Mugabe is the wife of the world’s oldest head of state, 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

According to ABC News, 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels claims that she was beat up Sunday night while she was visiting mutual friends of her sons in a hotel room in an upscale Johannesburg suburb. Engels said the First Lady’s bodyguards watched the assault.

“She flipped and just kept beating me with the plug. Over and over. I had no idea what was going on. I was surprised. I needed to crawl out of the room before I could run away.”

Early on the police would not confirm with the press if Mugabe was the one being accused–they would only admit that a 20-year-old had filed “a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm” on Monday.

It’s unclear what sparked the fight. Engels claims that she was invited to hang out in the Mugabe brothers hotel room. She also said the brothers were not in the room at the time of the alleged assault.

“I don’t know how she got into the hotel room. We didn’t know she was Robert Mugabe’s wife,” Engels said. “I only found out outside when blood was rushing down my face and back.”

She added: “I asked [the security guard] who the woman was because I wanted to lay a case against her.”

“I don’t know how far this case is going to go, but I just want my voice to be heard, because what she did really wasn’t right.”

It’s unknown where Mugabe is currently. Some reports state she is back in Zimbabwe, while others say she is still in South Africa. She was scheduled to show up to court on Tuesday, but she did not appear.

ABC noted that Mugabe is no stranger to starting fights during overseas trips. In 2009, during a visit to Hong Kong, a photographer accused her of beating him up.

