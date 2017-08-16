WTF! Trump Blames ‘Alt Left’ For Charlottesville Violence

One day aftercondemned the racist attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia, he showed his true self in an “off the rails” press conference he held in New York on Tuesday.

At his NYC Trump Tower, #45 flip-flopped back to his Saturday comments blaming the “Alt-Left” for the violence that went down last weekend. According to CNN, “I think there is blame on both sides,” Trump said during a contentious back-and-forth with reporters in the lobby of his Midtown Manhattan building.

"I had to see the facts" before making a statement on #Charlottesville explains POTUS Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/DD8T6xTDoK — AnySource (@SourceAny) August 15, 2017

“What about the ‘alt-left’ that came charging at, as you say, the ‘alt-right,’ do they have any semblance of guilt?” Trump asked. “What about the fact they came charging with clubs in hands, swinging clubs, do they have any problem? I think they do.”

He added: “You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. nobody wants to say it, but I will say it right now.”

As we previously reported , Trump blamed “many sides” to the death of one counter-protester and dozens injured when Neo-Nazis and members of the Klu Klux Klan stormed Charlottesville to protest the removal of Confederate statues and symbols in the mostly liberal and Democratic city.

When asked why he waited 48 hours to make a statement he said, “I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement.” He also called his his initial comment a “fine statement.” “I don’t want to go quickly and just make a statement for the sake of making a political statement. I didn’t wait long. I didn’t wait long. I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement. The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement, but you don’t make statements that direct until you know the facts. It takes a little while to get the facts. You still don’t know the facts and it is a very, very important process to me. It is a very important statement.”

Since when have facts ever mattered to Trump?

To add insult to injury, #45 then said the unthinkable: He called the Neo-Nazis “fine people.”

“You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down, to them, of a very, very important statue and a renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name,” Trump said.

“George Washington was a slave owner. So will George Washington lose his status? Are we going to take down statues to George Washington?” he said. “How about Thomas Jefferson, what do you think of Thomas Jefferson, do you like him? OK good. Are we going to take down the statues, because he was a major slave owner? Now are we going to take down his statue?” He added: “You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) condemned the president’s statements:

VA Gov. Terry McAuliffe comes out swinging after Trump's press conference on Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/CPizsHq1k5 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 15, 2017

As did folks on Twitter:

Extreme overt racism was once (more) socially unacceptable. Now it’s modeled and protected by your president. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) August 15, 2017

I feel like… I don't know what I feel anymore. Shock. Been there. Disgust. Done that. Rage. Ongoing. This is bizarre and revolting. https://t.co/M5NPikKHSf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 15, 2017

One of the most transparent lies Trump told today is that he likes to wait for the facts before he makes a statement. Hahahahahaahaha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 15, 2017

Donald Trump believes that the counter protesters (who were clergy, anti-fascists and BLM) are exactly equivalent to the white nationalists. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 15, 2017

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

These people were yelling "Death to Jews!" Donald Trump just praised and defended them as victims. pic.twitter.com/bzWJLCurld — Eugene Robinson (@Eugene_Robinson) August 15, 2017

Trump is like, actually racist. He isn't "saying the wrong thing". He is actually racist and means this. Holy shit lol what a fucking idiot — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2017

Ex-KKK leader David Duke just thanked President Trump for his comments on confederate statues and protesters. pic.twitter.com/6QJh3UeHjl — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 15, 2017

President Trump is so sympathetic to white supremacists that he can't even call their terrorism what it is, even when it kills an American. — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) August 15, 2017

These aren't "nice" or "very fine" people. These are racist bigots – and Donald Trump just said he stands with them. #BothSides https://t.co/YuX7U1KNHk — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 15, 2017

@YesYoureRacist This is Donald Trump and his friends. pic.twitter.com/s3xkgQcFMP — Adam Raiden (@adami912) August 15, 2017

There was one person who showed the president unwaivering support:

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

Yes, this is what’s going down in America in 2017.

