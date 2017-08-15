GoDaddy Gives Supremacist Site Daily Stormer The Boot

Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius

White racist domestic terrorism raged in Charlottesville this past weekend resulting in three deaths and at least 33 injured. Some businesses are not wasting time in distancing from hateful organizations. Domain registrar GoDaddy is a perfect example.

GoDaddy made an announcement on Sunday via Twitter that it’s informed white supremacist website The Daily Stormer to find another provider for violating the company’s terms of service.

Amy Siskind, founder of women’s empowerment nonprofit The New Agenda, previously called GoDaddy out on the social media platform to ban The Daily Stormer for publishing a degrading article about Heather Heyer, who was killed in the Charlottesville riots on Saturday.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

In an email to TechCrunch, a GoDaddy spokesperson said the following: “We have informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. If no action is taken after 24 hours, we will cancel the service. Given this latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service.”

GoDaddy’s actions are laudable, but activist groups, such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, have been calling on GoDaddy to stop providing The Daily Stormer’s domain over the past several months. This obviously isn’t the first time that site has created content so virulent; however, it took an event like Charlottesville for the provider to realize the site should be cancelled.

Moral of the story: Hateful content should always be called out and held accountable — not just when a tragedy occurs.

SOURCE: New York Magazine, Tech Crunch, AZ Central

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist