Eric Garner’s Family To Receive $4 Million Settlement

The payout is part of a $5.9 million wrongful death settlement approved by a Staten Island judge.

Eric Garner‘s family is scheduled to receive $4 million as part of a $5.9 million wrongful death settlement approved earlier this month by a Staten Island judge, according to the LA Sentinel.

The money will be divided between his widow Esaw Garner and other relatives, being paid out in installments over the next three months, the report says.

Two years ago, after the settlement was approved, City Comptroller Scott Stringer released a statement saying that Garner’s passing had an “extraordinary impact” on New York City and the nation.

“It forced us to examine the state of race relations, and the relationship between our police force and the people they serve,” Stringer said. “I believe that we have reached an agreement that acknowledges the tragic nature of Mr. Garner’s death while balancing my office’s fiscal responsibility to the city.”

Garner death gained national attention after he was killed when a police officer placed him in a chokehold in 2014 during an arrest on charges of selling loose cigarettes. This instance of police brutality was captured on video, sparking outrage and protests led by chants of Garner’s last word “I can’t breathe.”

SOURCE: LA Sentinel

