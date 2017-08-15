NYC Man Holds 12-Year-Old At Gunpoint, Drags Her Away In Sex Attack

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

NYC Man Holds 12-Year-Old At Gunpoint, Drags Her Away In Sex Attack

The disturbing event is said to have taken place earlier this month at a generally crowded intersection.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Parents and Bronx locals are devastated to learn what happened to a 12-year-old Bronx girl who was dragged away at gunpoint by an NYC man and sexually assaulted in an alleyway. The attack occurred at was is generally a busy area, leaving law enforcement officials puzzled as how it exactly happened.

In the early Sunday morning hours on August 13, 2017, a 12-year-old Bronx girl was held at gunpoint and physically dragged into an alleyway where she was sexually assaulted by an unidentified local man. As reported by NBC News, the best lead that NYC police have is a surveillance video that captured the suspect shortly before the assault occurred and will hopefully lead to his arrest.

Via NBC News New York:

Police are looking for a man they say grabbed a 12-year-old girl at a Bronx intersection, covered her mouth, put a gun to her head and dragged her to the back of a nearby home, where she was sexually attacked. 

Authorities say the suspect, captured on surveillance video on a sidewalk, approached the girl near Weeks Avenue and East 173th Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. He forced her to the back of a residence not far away and sexually attacked her, then fled south on Weeks Avenue, according to police. 

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen anything or has any tips to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. At press time, it is believed the victim was recovering from the injuries she sustained from the attack, although police have not released any details. You can check out the surveillance video of the suspect BELOW:


 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Richard Spencer-Led ‘White Lives Matter’ Rally Cancelled By Texas A&M

Kamala Harris: There Aren’t ‘Many Sides’ On Charlottesville Violence

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading NYC Man Holds 12-Year-Old At Gunpoint, Drags Her Away In Sex Attack

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo – Releases Video : Another Love Song
 1 hour ago
08.16.17
Tea Talk Ep. 22: Jackie Christie Sets The…
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Stuntwoman Killed On The Set Of ‘Deadpool 2’…
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Chris Brown Gives Detailed Account Of Rihanna Assault:…
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Natalie Cole’s Son, Robert Yancy, Dead At 39
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Keeping Up With White Privilege: Kim Kardashian Apologizes…
 22 hours ago
08.16.17
Freak In The Pulpit: Pastor Denies Saying He…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
Days After The #TrumpChicken, An Inflatable #TrumpRat Lands…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
This Is What Happened When Dave Chappelle &…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
Michael Bennett, Marshawn Lynch Sit For National Anthem
 1 day ago
08.15.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Brooke Might Catch Keyshia’s Hands Messing…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Joseline Hints ‘Run Me My Money’ Might Be…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Evelyn Lozada Isn’t Giving Back Her $1.4 Million…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
BMM 2016
Photos