Days After The #TrumpChicken, An Inflatable #TrumpRat Lands In NYC

Danielle Jennings

Just days after the heavily memed #TrumpChicken found its way at the White House as a tactic to protest Donald Trump, now an inflatable rat has popped up in New York City to the delight of many who disapprove over his presidential policies and more recently his response to the incidents in Charlottesville.

#TrumpRat as it’s being called, is the latest way that people are deciding to protest Trump and his administration. Descending over NYC very close to Trump Tower, the large inflatable rat features an overly orange complexion, yellow coiffed hair and a protruding belly and pointed ears, expertly designed to mimic #45’s physical appearance.

DNAinfo has all the information on the #TrumpRat, which is described as an art piece acting as a political protest:

An inflatable art piece depicting President Donald Trump looking like a rat was unveiled near Trump Tower [earlier this week], hours before he was expected to arrive in the city.

The piece — featuring a rodent-looking Trump wearing his signature red tie and coiff — went up around 12:30 p.m. [on August 15th] across from the Plaza Hotel just blocks from Trump Tower, according to Karin Bravin, the co-owner of a husband-and-wife art gallery called BravinLee. “The inflatable rat, an enduring sign of resistance and ridicule, has been re-purposed to help lead protest against Trump’s policies,” Bravin said.

The rat was created by artist Jeffrey Beebe and funded through a Kickstarter campaign.

You can take a look at a few images of the #TrumpRat BELOW:

With the President scheduled to return to Midtown today, a giant inflatable #TrumpRat has arrived at 59th and 5th. pic.twitter.com/HQNRDNuJb7 — Scott Heins (@scottheins) August 14, 2017

THIS IS NOT ABOUT FIGHTING FIRE WITH FIRE, ITS ABOUT FIGHTING FIRE WITH SATIRE- Come see us and the rat at grand army plaza in Manhattan. 5th avenue and 59th #trumprat #grandarmyplaza #TrumpTheRat A post shared by BravinLee Programs (@bravinlee) on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

