Keeping Up With White Privilege: Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Excusing Jeffree Star’s Racist Remarks

It’s safe to say Kim Kardashian West is more well known for her beautiful photos and multi-million dollar businesses than her activism, and this clip proves why.

The social media maven took to Snapchat to tell her fans to forgive beauty blogger Jeffree Star for his loaded racist past because he taught to her how to ‘properly swatch’ her new makeup line.

Makeup mogul Kat Von D blew the lid off of Star’s bullying, racism, and bigotry when she sparred with the Youtuber on Instagram a year ago. Video clips with Star using the n-word and calling people c-nts resurfaced on the web.

Now Kardashian wants everyone to leave him alone, saying he made a mistake and should be forgiven. The reality star alludes to her own sorted history saying she ‘hates when people bring up her past.’

Her comments, of course, frustrated a lot of people–with fans wondering how a ‘culture vulture’ can be the authority on what should offend POC.

Kim returned to SnapChat with her glam turned down, and apologized for telling people they should let their anger go. She said she was ‘naive,’ and ‘didn’t have the right to speak on it.’

