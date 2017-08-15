Entertainment News
Natalie Cole’s Son, Robert Yancy, Dead At 39

According to a report from TMZ, Robert Yancy, the only child of legendary singer Natalie Cole, was found dead in his apartment located in California’s San Fernando Valley, on Monday night.

Yancy’s body was discovered by a friend who went to check on him after not hearing from him after several days. Authorities called Yancy’s family around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to inform them that Yancy died of a heart attack. A formal autopsy and toxicology test will be conducted, but until then, Yancy’s cause of death is listed as “natural causes,” TMZ reports.

Family members were told by police that drugs played no role in his death and remain adamant that drug abuse was not a factor in his life.

His mother, however, struggled with drug addiction as an adult and openly talked about her path to sobriety, up until her death in 2015. Cole died of congestive heart failure. Yancy’s father, Marvin, died at the age of 34 from a heart attack, so ultimately, heart disease is a factor in the immediate family.

Condolences to Yancy’s family and friends at this difficult time.

SOURCE: TMZ

