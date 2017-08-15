No Arrest So Far

News
So far no one has been arrested for tearing down the confederate statue in front of the Durham Courthouse. Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews told reporters, “Let me be clear, no one is getting away with what happened.” Durham County Manager Wendell Davis also said Durham County does not condone the “unlawful” desecration of a “public monument.” Davis said what started as “peaceful event” ended with “unfortunate action.” Sheriff Andrews also said that protest is an American right, but protesters cannot damage property or injure other people. So what do you think? Should their be arrest in the tearing down of the statue? Or because it was overall peaceful, they should leave it alone? Take our poll

