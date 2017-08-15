News
Home > News

Oooh…Costco is in Trouble!

bvick
Leave a comment

Warehouse store, Costco is in big time trouble for selling “Tiffany” rings that weren’t made by Tiffany, Inc. In a lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruled on that Costco owes Tiffany $11.1 million in trebled profits — triple the loss it incurred from Costco’s actions — plus interest, in addition to $8.25 million in punitive damages. Overall, Costco owes the luxury jewelry retailer more than $19.3 million! WOW!

Lesson: If the deal is too good to be true, then it probably is! Tiffany’s at Costco? Did it come in the Tiffany box and everything?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Oooh…Costco is in Trouble!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Bennett, Marshawn Lynch Sit For National Anthem
 19 hours ago
08.15.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Brooke Might Catch Keyshia’s Hands Messing…
 20 hours ago
08.15.17
Joseline Hints ‘Run Me My Money’ Might Be…
 20 hours ago
08.15.17
Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April…
 21 hours ago
08.15.17
Evelyn Lozada Isn’t Giving Back Her $1.4 Million…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Safe Sex: Issa Rae Promises To Show More…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Tran Claps Back At Internet Trolls Who…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
See The Romantic Pics From MC Lyte’s Destination…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
SELFIE STORY: NATALYA DAVIS
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Power Moves: Netflix Welcomes Shonda Rhimes To The…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Inside
ABC Losing Shonda Rhimes To A Big Deal…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence Gets Fetishized In A Fantasy…
 2 days ago
08.14.17
‘Power’ Recap: Angela Pulls A Fast One On…
 2 days ago
08.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos