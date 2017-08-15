Oooh…Costco is in Trouble!

Warehouse store, Costco is in big time trouble for selling “Tiffany” rings that weren’t made by Tiffany, Inc. In a lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruled on that Costco owes Tiffany $11.1 million in trebled profits — triple the loss it incurred from Costco’s actions — plus interest, in addition to $8.25 million in punitive damages. Overall, Costco owes the luxury jewelry retailer more than $19.3 million! WOW!

Lesson: If the deal is too good to be true, then it probably is! Tiffany’s at Costco? Did it come in the Tiffany box and everything?

