HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kanye Releases “Yeezy Wave Runner 700” With Calabasas

Hello Beautiful Staff
Kanye West dropped a fashionable surprise for everyone this week by introducing a new line of gear with Calabasas.

Which one will you cop? 🛰 YEEZY BOOST 700 colorways that were showcased at the YEEZY Season 5 show.

A post shared by YEEZYSEASON (@yeezyseason2) on

Back in March, Yeezy previously released an exclusive collection with the Adidas company. Now another surprise collaboration has been made that features a collection of 90’s inspired sports gear.

YEEZYSUPPLY.COM

A post shared by YEEZYSEASON (@yeezyseason2) on

Fleece shorts, flannels, sports bras, sweatpants and hoodies are just some of the items being featured in the hot new collection. The gear comes in colors that range from calm, earthy tones to bright and loud colors such as neon yellow and jet black.

YEEZYSUPPLY.COM

A post shared by YEEZYSEASON (@yeezyseason2) on

Check out more of the new line here. Do you see yourself wearing Kanye’s new sports gear to your next workout? Tell is us if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT!


